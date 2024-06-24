48 killed in road accidents across Afghanistan during Eid holidays

Kabul, June 24 At least 48 people were killed and more than 160 others were injured in road accidents across Afghanistan during the five-day Eid al-Adha holidays, head of the General Directorate of Traffic Police Hasibullah Mokhtar confirmed in talks with local media.

"We had 97 road incidents resulting in approximately 161 injuries and 48 fatalities," Tolonews quoted Mokhtar on Sunday as saying.

Poor conditions on the roads, reckless driving, and lack of security measures during travel are among the causes of deadly road accidents in the war-ravaged country, Xinhua news agency reported.

This year's Eid al-Adha holiday, which ended on Friday, in Afghanistan had been initially announced to last three days but later prolonged to five days.

During the four-day Eid al-Fitr holiday in April, 50 were killed and 185 others injured in road accidents across Afghanistan.

