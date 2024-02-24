4.9 magnitude quake hits Iran

Tehran, Feb 24 An earthquake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale, jolted Iran on Saturday.

The temblor that hit southern Iran at 0734 GMT was epicentred at 27.684 degrees north latitude and 56.125 degrees east longitude, as per USGS.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor