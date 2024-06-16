4th case of African swine fever confirmed in S.Korea this year

Seoul, June 16 South Korea has confirmed a fourth case of African swine fever (ASF) from pig farms this year, officials said on Sunday.

The latest ASF case was found at a farm in Yeongcheon, 243 km southeast of Seoul, on Saturday, according to the Farm Ministry.

The government issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and related facilities in the nearby region, Yonhap news agency reported.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

The Ministry said the case will have a limited effect on the local pork market while calling on farms to thoroughly abide by the necessary quarantine steps.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor