5 BLA fighters, 8 Pakistani army personnel killed in Bolan clashes: Baloch Liberation Army

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 11 : A recent clash between the Pakistani army and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters in the Bolan area of Balochistan has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, according to Baloch Liberation Army.

On June 2, Pakistani army and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters clashed in the Mach area of Bolan. Clashes took place in the Goni Para area. During the clash, the Pakistani army sent commandos in helicopters.

According to a statement released by BLA, at least eight Pakistani army personnel were killed in the hours-long battle, as well as five Baloch Liberation Army fighters were killed.

The BLA released detailed information on several of its fighters who lost their lives in recent clashes. According to a statement from the group, these fighters had been active participants in the organisation's operations across various fronts.

The BLA's attack on Pakistani forces is part of a long-standing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatists have been fighting for increased autonomy and the recognition of Baloch people's rights.

In recent years, the conflict has intensified, with attacks targeting military, paramilitary forces, and government infrastructure. These groups argue that the Baloch are being marginalised and exploited by the central government, particularly due to the region's abundant natural resources.

In response, Pakistan's military has launched counter insurgency operations to suppress the rebellion. However, human rights organisations have expressed concerns over reports of forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and excessive use of force during these operations.

Reports have highlighted the serious issue of forced disappearances, where activists and civilians, in particular, are allegedly detained without due process. Furthermore, the heavy-handed tactics used by the military are also under scrutiny.

Human rights groups have argued that these practices foster widespread fear and instability, deepening the divide between the Pakistani government and the Baloch population.

