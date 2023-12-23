5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines

Manila, Dec 23 A car collided with a truck in Batangas province, south of Manila, on Saturday, killing five and injuring three others, police said.

Police said the incident occurred on early Saturday morning in Santo Tomas, and that the fatalities and injuries were all passengers of the car, Xinhua News Agency reported.

An initial police investigation showed the car's driver fell asleep when the incident happened, causing the vehicle to swerve to the opposite lane and collide head-on with the truck.

