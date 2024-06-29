5 killed, 26 injured as truck overturns in Zimbabwe

Harare, June 29 At least five persons have been killed, and 26 others injured after a truck carrying 38 people overturned in Zimbabwe, the media reported on Saturday, citing officials.

The police attributed the accident to recklessness on the part of the driver who fled the spot after the mishap, Xinhua news agency reported.

A police officer said that the truck veered off the road and overturned on the way from Karoi town in Mashonaland West Province to Binga in Matabeleland North Province.

Following the accident, some passengers were thrown off the truck while others were trapped beneath the load the truck was carrying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor