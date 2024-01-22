5 killed in shooting in southern Sri Lanka

Colombo, Jan 22 Five persons were killed in a shooting incident on Monday morning in Beliatta in Southern Province of Sri Lanka, police said.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said the incident occurred near the Beliatta interchange on the Southern Expressway. Four people were killed on the spot, while another died upon admission to the hospital, he said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The shooting took place around 7:45 a.m. local time (0215 GMT) when an unidentified group, traveling in a vehicle, opened fire at another group in a jeep, he said.

The police suspect that the shooting was carried out by members of organized criminal gangs. Sri Lanka has launched an operation since Dec. 17 to curb drug trafficking and organized criminal activities, with over 40,000 suspects being arrested as of last week.

