5 smart, AI-powered home products to brighten up your personal space

New Delhi, Jan 13 As technology continues to advance at a remarkable pace, homes are becoming smarter, more efficient, and increasingly interconnected. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 showcased a plethora of futuristic products set to transform your living spaces.

Here are the five cool future home products that stole the spotlight at 'CES 2024'.

Rabbit r1: Launched by the US-based AI startup Rabbit, this device is a pocket companion that moves artificial intelligence (AI) from words to action. This device aims to provide an app-free online experience by introducing an operating system that automatically navigates all apps.

Unlike most consumer smart devices that must be managed on a smartphone, r1 functions as a fully standalone handheld device, with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options. This device comes with a 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage, a USB-C Port, and an empty SIM card slot.

r1’s operating system, rabbit OS, is the first OS ever built on a Large Action Model (LAM) that enables AI systems to see and interact with apps similarly to humans. The system learns by observing humans using an interface and accurately replicating the process, even if the interface changes.

The device costs $199, and the company announced that it sold out 10,000 units in just 24 hours after launching it to the world.

LG CineBeam Qube: It is a 4K lifestyle projector by LG which can quickly transform your indoor space into a movie theatre. It features a compact and light design with a convenient 360-degree rotatable handle.

Although one of the smallest projectors available, it is capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG’s cutting-edge image-refining technologies, it delivers clear and sharp pictures.

The projector also provides intuitive control and easy access to a diverse selection of streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

LG’s 4K projector comes with Auto Screen Adjustment, which has an auto-focus feature that automatically optimises image placement and size for an immersive viewing experience.

SeerGrill's Perfecta: It's the world’s first AI-powered 'grill' that rapidly, automatically and perfectly cooks foods at the touch of a button in less than three minutes.

It features five cooking modes which include -- grill, pizza, oven, rotisserie, and chef. Users can select cooking preferences via the touchscreen, such as food type, desired doneness, and sear level.

The AI takes these preferences and sensor data which measures food parameters to dynamically control the novel burner system. Cooking from both sides and edges simultaneously, it adjusts the cooking profile as needed to deliver perfectly cooked food every time.

Heatbit Mini: It's a heater-purifier that generates 50 per cent cashback on heating while keeping you warm and your air clean.

Heatbit Mini, unlike any other heater, is powered by silicon chips -- the same tech that powers your iPhones and Macs. It generates heat by performing training AI, mining Bitcoin, or rendering video games.

At the core of Heatbit are silicon chips that execute trillions of complex computations per second which get rewarded in a bitcoin mining process. These rewards pay for the cashback users receive on heating.

Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt: It's a new smart lock that doesn’t require a key or a code -- all you need is your hand.

At the heart of this smart lock is the palm vein reader, a technology that automatically detects and recognises an individual's unique palm vein pattern, allowing for swift and effortless unlocking of doors, and ensuring that family members of all ages can access their homes effortlessly.

This smart lock has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities that streamline the pairing and setting up of the smart lock with the Philips Home Access app. It is also designed to integrate with modern smart home ecosystems, offering compatibility with voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor