5 taken to hospital after car crashes into store in Japan

Tokyo, May 14 Five people were taken to the hospital after a car plowed into a supermarket in central Japan, according to local police.

At about 9:45 a.m. local time on Saturday, a passenger car driven by an 80-year-old man slammed into the front of a supermarket in Inazawa of Aichi Prefecture.

Local police reported that all five individuals injured in the incident were female and aged between 60s and 70s. While one of them sustained serious injuries, the remaining four suffered only minor injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police said the driver, who might have mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, was not injured in the accident.

