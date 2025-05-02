50-day countdown to International Day of Yoga celebrated across the globe

Perth, May 2 Special Yoga sessions were held across the globe on Friday, marking the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

In Australia's Perth, senior members of Health Support Services performed chair Yoga.

"We marked the 50 Day Countdown to International Day of Yoga 2025 with unwavering energy and unity of HSS Seniors of Perth, demonstrating some chair Yoga. Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the Consulate General of India in Perth posted on X.

In Sri Lanka's Kandy, teachers, principal and more than 50 students from the Kathiresan Central College in Nawalapitiya participated in the yoga session organised by the Assistant High Commission of India.

The Consulate General of India in Hambantota also organised a special yoga session for children at a detention home.

"Yoga for Bright Futures! Inspiring young children to embrace the magic of yoga. CGI Hambantota organised a special Yoga Session for Children of Halpatota Lama Sevana Detention Home under the Southern Provincial Department of Probation,” Consulate General of India in Hambantota, posted on X.

The Embassy of India in Jakarta organised the 50 Days to IDY event at the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School (GMIS) on Friday. Lalthanglien Ruolngul, Attache (Press and Info) at the Embassy of India in Jakarta, presided over the event and extended warm greetings to all the young Yogis.

In China, the Consulate General of India led by Consul General Pratik Mathur organised a session on 'Yoga Awareness for Children' in association with the Indian Association, a Shanghai-based diaspora organisation, as part of the 50-day countdown to IDY. Children from the Indian community participated enthusiastically in the session.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar also hosted a yoga session on Friday for the well-being and harmony of all.

"Marking 50 Days to International Day of Yoga 2025, the Embassy of India hosted a yoga session celebrating the spirit of One Earth, One Health. Yoga for personal well-being and harmony among all," the Embassy of India in Doha, posted on X.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' address on March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised the importance of fitness in daily life and praised initiatives like the International Yoga Day.

While sharing India's vision for a healthier world population, PM Modi mentioned the theme of IDY 2025 as 'Yoga for One Earth One Health', which ensures holistic health for the whole world.

The 2025 theme highlights Yoga's role in promoting physical, mental, and environmental well-being, aligning with global calls for sustainability and unity.

It builds on a decade of success since the United Nations recognised June 21 as International Day of Yoga, following India's proposal in 2014.

