5.0 magnitude earthquake hits La Libertad, El Salvador

By ANI | Published: April 3, 2023 07:00 PM2023-04-03T19:00:02+5:302023-04-03T19:00:05+5:30
La Libertad [El Salvador], April 3 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck 135 km South of La Libertad, El Salvador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
El Salvador is a country in Central America.
The earthquake occurred at 18:06:06 (UTC+05:30) and hit La Libertad, El Salvador at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 12.269°N and 89.390°W, respectively.
No casualties have yet been reported.
