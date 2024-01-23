5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta, Jan 23 A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted 201 km SE of Fakfak, Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake the hit the region at 0407 GMT, was epicentred at 4.03 degrees south latitude and 133.74 degrees east longitude

Its depth was 10.0 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor