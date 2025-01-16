50 Palestinian terror suspects arrested in past week

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 50 wanted Palestinians in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria during the past week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Troops seized weapons and terror funds.

The army added that ten Palestinian terrorists were killed in two airstrikes in Jenin during this time. (ANI/TPS)

