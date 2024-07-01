500,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar's Yangon

Yangon, July 1 Myanmar authorities seized 500,000 stimulant tablets in southern Myanmar's Yangon region, according to a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC).

Acting on a tip-off, Anti-Narcotics Police intercepted a vehicle at the Aung Mingalar Highway station in Mingaladon township of Yangon region on June 25 and confiscated the drugs, the CCDAC reported on Sunday.

The seized drugs were valued at nearly more than 500 million kyats (about $238,095), and investigations revealed that they were being transported from Shan State to the Yangon region, the committee said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the case, and they were charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law. Further investigations are ongoing, it added.

