5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Kathmandu no casualties reported

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred 53km east of Kathmandu, Nepal's capital on Wednesday with a depth of 10km below the ground. National Center for Seismology confirmed that the quake hit at around 2.52pm, according to news agency ANI.There were no reports of damage or casualties at the time. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in April 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and injuring nearly 22,000 more. It also caused damage to over 800,000 homes and schools.

