5.1-magnitude quake hits Japan

Tokyo, Jan 7 A 5.1 magnitude jolted near West Coast of Honshu, Japan on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit the region at 0538 GMT was epicentred at 37.36 degrees north latitude and 137.52 degrees east longitude.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

