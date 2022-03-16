5.1 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Skardu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 67 km Northwest of Pakistan's Skardu on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing US Geological Survey.

According to USG, the earthquake occurred at 13:35:24 GMT today.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14.11 km, was initially determined to be at 35.6666 degrees north latitude and 75.0371 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

