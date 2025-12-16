513 illegal Palestinian residents in Israel apprehended

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 16 (ANI/TPS): During the past week, Border Police soldiers operated in various sectors of the country to locate illegal Palestinian residents and prevent attempts by infiltrators to penetrate throughout the country, arresting 513 residents of the Palestinian Authority who were staying in Israel without permits to do so.

In the Jerusalem area and Jerusalem itself, 391 illegal residents and 34 suspects of aiding illegal residence were apprehended.

In one incident alone last weekend, Border Police in the Jerusalem area arrested 25 illegal residents who had jumped over the separation fence with the Palestinian areas and who hid inside a nearby factory in the Atarot industrial zone.

In the North and Coastal sectors, 18 illegal residents and 11 suspects of aiding were apprehended.

In the Southern sector, 57 illegal residents and four suspects of aiding were apprehended, and in the Central sector, 47 illegal residents and four suspects of aiding were apprehended. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor