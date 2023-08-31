52 dead in Johannesburg building inferno

Johannesburg, Aug 31 At least 52 people were killed and 43 others injured on Thursday after a massive fire ripped through a five-storey building in Johannesburg, according to the city’s emergency services.

In a series of tweets, emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said multiple people were being treated and some had been transported to health care facilities, reports CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor