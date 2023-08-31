52 dead in Johannesburg building inferno
By IANS | Published: August 31, 2023 12:22 PM 2023-08-31T12:22:18+5:30 2023-08-31T12:25:17+5:30
Johannesburg, Aug 31 At least 52 people were killed and 43 others injured on Thursday after a massive fire ripped through a five-storey building in Johannesburg, according to the city’s emergency services.
In a series of tweets, emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said multiple people were being treated and some had been transported to health care facilities, reports CNN.
