5.2-magnitude quake hits Peru

Beijing, Feb 4 A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted near coast of northern Peru, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The temblor that hit the region at 2331 GMT was epicentred at 8.03 degrees south latitude and 79.73 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 122.5 km.

