5.2-magnitude quake rocks Philippines

Manila, Dec 6 A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Mindanao island in Philippines on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit the island at 0155 GMT was epicentreed 8.67 degrees north latitude and 126.69 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 10 km.

