5.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
By IANS | Published: January 24, 2024 09:34 AM2024-01-24T09:34:59+5:302024-01-24T09:35:05+5:30
Jakarta, Jan 24 A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's Tual city on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The temblor that hit the region at 01:29:46 GMT was epicentred at 6.16 degrees south latitude and 130.10 degrees east longitude.
Its depth was 132.4 km.
