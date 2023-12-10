5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

Jakarta, Dec 10 A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted West Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that struck at 0449 GMT, was epicentred at 4.37 degrees south latitude and 140.58 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth of 46.8 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor