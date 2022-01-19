5.5-magnitude quake hits Seram island in Indonesia
By ANI | Published: January 19, 2022 08:39 PM2022-01-19T20:39:48+5:302022-01-19T20:50:07+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Seram, in Indonesia at 14.29 UTC on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Seram, in Indonesia at 14.29 UTC on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.
"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Seram, Indonesia Jan-19 14:29 UTC," tweeted US Geological Survey.
The epicentre of the earthquake was measured with a depth of 19.8 Km.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app