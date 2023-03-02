5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, March 2 A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency BMKG said.

The weather agency said that the earthquake occurred at 6.05 a.m. with its epicentre located at 36 km southeast of Pesisir Selatan (South Coast) district and at a depth of 82 km under land, Xinhua news agency quoted BMKG as saying.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.

