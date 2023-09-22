5.6 magnitude quake hits Japan

Tokyo, Sep 22 A 5.6 magnitude quake jolted southeast of Honshu in Japan, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The temblor that hit the region at 2122 GMT on Thursday was epicentered at 31.09 degrees north latitude and 141.86 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor