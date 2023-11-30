575 injured Gazans admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment

Cairo, Nov 30 Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Chairman Diaa Rashwan said at least 575 injured Gazans had been admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

Rashwan said in a statement on Wednesday that the injured Gazans were accompanied by about 320 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, 8,691 foreign and dual nationals, and 1,258 Egyptians have crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, Rashwan said, adding that 421 Palestinians stranded in Egypt entered Gaza during the same period.

He added that 239 planes carrying humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip had landed in Egypt's Al-Arish Airport since October 21.

According to Rashwan, 2,670 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and fuel have entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing -- the only border crossing between the enclave and Egypt.

Also on Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population launched an initiative to treat 1,000 Palestinian children injured as a result of the war.

The initiative was launched in cooperation with Terous Misr Foundation for Development, an Egyptian NGO, and Nestle Egypt, a food giant, the Ministry said in a statement.

The initiative, which comes within the framework of coordination, cooperation, and integration between government agencies, civil society organizations, and the private sector, aims to reach the best level of treatment services for the injured people of Gaza, it added.

The developments come amid an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza which was extended for a seventh day on Thursday.

The truce has enabled a major increase in the delivery of basic supplies into and across Gaza, primarily by the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies and UN agencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor