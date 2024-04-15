58 dead in Tanzania floods in past two weeks

Dodoma [Tanzania], April 15 : As many as 58 people have died in Tanzania floods over the last two weeks, seeking an answer in the country about the infrastructure projects, to prevent flooding in the future, reported Al Jazeera.

The Tanzanian government released the death toll late on Sunday as heavy rains continued to lash the East African country.

April marks the peak of Tanzania's rainy season, and it has been exacerbated this year by the El Nino phenomenon, causing droughts and floods across the world, reported Al Jazeera.

Government spokesman Mobhare Matinyi said, "From April 1 to April 14, 2024, there were 58 deaths caused by the heavy rains, which led to flooding," stressing that the country's coastal region was one of the worst affected.

"Serious flood effects are experienced in the coast region, where 11 people have so far died," he added.

Tanzania has plans to construct 14 dams to prevent flooding in future, the spokesman said.

Four months ago, at least 63 people were killed during floods in northern Tanzania that also triggered devastating landslides.

Earlier on Friday, eight school children drowned after their bus plunged into a flooded gorge in the north of the country. Moreover, a volunteer in the rescue operations also died, reported Al Jazeera.

"Overall, at least 126,831 people were affected by the flooding," Matinyi stated.

More than 75,000 farms have been damaged in the coastal and Morogoro areas, lying about 200km (124 miles) west of the economic capital, Dar-es-Salaam.

However, essential supplies, including food, have been distributed to the affected people across the region.

Moreover, other parts of East Africa have also been experiencing heavy rains.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people have died in flooding in neighbouring Kenya.

Infrastructure has also been damaged and those living in flood-prone areas are being urged to move.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution Group noted that the rainfall in East Africa "was one of the most intense ever recorded" in the region between October and December.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor