Earthquake in Japan: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Off Hachijojima Island
By IANS | Published: July 18, 2024 05:40 PM2024-07-18T17:40:18+5:302024-07-18T17:55:11+5:30
Tokyo, July 18: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off eastern Hachijojima Island of Japan on Thursday, local weather agency said. The temblor occurred at 8:07 pm local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ogasawara village, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The epicenter, reported Xinhua news agency, was located at a depth of 100 km at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and a longitude of 140.3 degrees east. Tremors were felt in central Tokyo, with no Tsunami threat from the quake.
