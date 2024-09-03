59 terrorist attacks occurred across Pakistan in August 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 : Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terrorist activities in August 2024, with 59 attacks reported across the country, up from 38 in July, reported Dawn.

This surge in violence resulted in the deaths of 84 people and injuries to 166 others, as recorded by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank, Dawn News reported.

The majority of these attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with 29 and 28 incidents respectively. Punjab experienced two attacks during the same period. In Balochistan alone, 28 terrorist incidents were reported, causing 57 fatalities and injuring 84 people.

These attacks were primarily orchestrated by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which launched a coordinated assault on August 26, targeting security forces, non-Baloch civilians, and national infrastructure in over seven districts. This campaign of violence by the BLA resulted in widespread casualties and heightened tensions within the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced 29 terrorist attacks in August, claiming 25 lives and wounding 80 others. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-i-Islam, and Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), among others, were responsible for these attacks, reflecting the ongoing insurgent activity in the region, reported Dawn.

Punjab reported two terrorist attacks, which left two civilians injured, while two attackers were also killed. The security situation prompted a robust response from Pakistani security forces and counterterrorism departments, which conducted 12 anti-militant operations in August, resulting in the deaths of 88 militants. These operations also claimed the lives of 15 army soldiers and three police officers.

PIPS' monthly security report highlighted the growing capabilities of the BLA, particularly in its use of sophisticated weaponry and coordinated attacks. The group's increasing reliance on tactics such as using female suicide bombers and targeting non-Baloch civilians, especially Punjabis, underscores its intent to deepen the province's divide with the central government.

These developments, coupled with the BLA's exploitation of local grievances such as enforced disappearances and resource exploitation, present a significant challenge to national security.

The report emphasised the need for the Pakistani government to address the underlying political and social issues in Balochistan, Dawn reported.

Additionally, it called for urgent investigations into the sources of the BLA's training, weapons, and funding, and recommended that Pakistan engage with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran to develop a joint counterterrorism and border security strategy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor