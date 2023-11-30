5G mobile subscriptions in India to reach 130 mn in 2023

New Delhi, Nov 30 5G subscriptions in India are expected to reach 130 million in 2023, and are estimated to grow to 860 million by 2029, a new report showed on Thursday.

5G subscriptions are estimated to account for 68 per cent of mobile subscriptions in India by the end of 2029, according to the report by Ericsson.

"Our global deployment experience and technology leadership has enabled us to support India in its 5G journey. Mobile networks continue to play a pivotal role in driving social and economic inclusion in India, thereby supporting the government's vision to transform the country into a digitally empowered society," said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India.

4G continues to be the dominant subscription type driving connectivity and fuelling data growth in the country. However, as subscribers migrate to 5G, 4G subscriptions are forecast to decline from 870 million in 2023 to 390 million by 2029.

Total mobile subscriptions in the region are estimated to grow to 1.27 billion in 2029. Average data traffic per smartphone in India is the highest globally. It is projected to grow from 31GB per month in 2023 to around 75 GB per month in 2029 - a CAGR of 16 per cent. Total mobile data traffic is estimated to grow from 26 EB (exabyte) per month in 2023 to 73EB per month in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19 per cent, the report noted.

Smartphone subscriptions in India as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions are expected to grow from 82 per cent in 2023 to 93 per cent in 2029. Globally, there will be 610 million new 5G subscriptions for the calendar year 2023 - a 63 per cent increase on 2022 - bringing the global total to 1.6 billion, about 100 million more than previously predicted.

In the six years between the end of 2023 and 2029, global 5G subscriptions are forecast to increase by more than 330 per cent - from 1.6 billion to 5.3 billion. 5G coverage is forecast to be available to more than 45 per cent of the global population by the end of 2023 and 85 per cent by the end of 2029, said the report.

"With more than 600 million 5G subscriptions added globally this year, and rising in every region, it is evident that the demand for high performance connectivity is strong," said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

