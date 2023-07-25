5th batch of Buddhist studies graduate from Institute of Science of Mind in Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 25 : The fifth batch of students completed their three-year Bachelor’s degree in Buddhist studies and graduated from the Institute of Science of Mind in Bhutan on Tuesday, reported The Bhutan Live.

The Dorji Lopon of the Zhung Dratshang presented graduation certificates to the 55 graduates at Trashichhoedzong today, who successfully completed their Bachelor's degree in Buddhist Studies, bringing the total number of alumni to almost 300 students.

The Institute of Science of Mind, established by Je Khenpo in 2014 has been imparting knowledge and understanding of Buddhist studies to its students, according to The Bhutan Live, a website that reports from the Himalayan country.

According to The Bhutan Live, the Institute of Science of Mind is a beacon of knowledge. It fosters scholars to maintain Bhutan's unique spiritual legacy for generations to come.

Moreover, the graduation ceremony concluded with a warm-hearted reception for the graduates and their families with applauding messages echoing throughout the Trashichhoedzong.

The future holds great promise as these young minds begins their journey to apply the knowledge for the betterment of their communities and the whole world, reported The Bhutan Live.

The graduation ceremony sets an example for Bhutan's commitment to preserve its cultural heritage and reinforcing the values of compassion and wisdom.

