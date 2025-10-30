5th meeting of Working Group on Military Cooperation between India, Russia concludes

New Delhi [India], October 30 : The 5th meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation IRIGC-M&MTC took place in Delhi, Integrated Defence Staff said on Wednesday.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the India-Russia Defence Cooperation.

In a post on X, the IDS said, "The 5th meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military-Technical Cooperation IRIGC-M&MTC concluded successfully at New Delhi. Co-chaired by Air Mshl Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) and Lt Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Russia, the Working Group reviewed current defence cooperation plans and explored new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing."

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the India-Russia Defence Cooperation, paving the way for focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges and new initiatives under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," IDS added.

Earlier, the fourth meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India - Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), concluded successfully in Moscow, Russia. The meeting marked a significant milestone in advancing the long-standing Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lieutenant General JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff representing India and Lieutenant General Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Armed Forces. The Working Group emphasised the importance of continued knowledge-sharing and collaboration in areas of strategic interest.

It also agreed to expand joint exercises to further solidify the operational synergy between the two forces. Both nations have conducted numerous joint exercises across land, air and sea domains.

Exercises such as INDRA, AVIA INDRA and INDRA NAVY, have served as vital platforms for sharing best practices, refining joint operational tactics drills and procedures, and deepening mutual understanding.

