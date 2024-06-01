6 arrested in Pakistan for human trafficking

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 1 : Six human traffickers were allegedly apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Rawalpindi on Friday, reported ARY News.

The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has stepped up its efforts to apprehend those engaged in visa fraud and human trafficking.

Six human traffickersManwar Butt, Tahir Muzammil, Zeeshan Sadiq, Abdullah, Liaqat Hussain, and Mohammad Rizwanwere captured during a series of searches in Rawalpindi, according to the FIA spokesperson. This comes an extensive surge in crime and violence across the country.

Under the guise of employment overseas, the arrested individuals allegedly extorted substantial quantities of money from citizens. The arrests were made across numerous localities in Mundi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that Tahir Muzammil was accused of stealing (PKR) 260,000 from a citizen under the guise of employment in Qatar, while Munawar Butt, was accused of defrauding citizens of (PKR) 6.6 million under the pretence of securing jobs for them, reported ARY News. Three cases have been filed against him.

Zeeshan Sadiq is also charged with obtaining (PKR) 664,000 from several persons for said work in Malaysia, and Abdullah is said to have conned 260,000 Pakistani rupees by claiming to be employed in Dubai.

In order to bring those responsible for these fraudulent acts to justice and protect the victims, the FIA is keeping up its efforts.

This is not the first time, cases of visa fraud and human trafficking that have come to the fore in Pakistan.

With the deteriorating situation of law and order and a crippling economy, instances of human trafficking and such frauds have become a new normal in the nation. The citizens of the country, in return, continue to bear the brunt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor