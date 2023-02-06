6 killed, 36 injured in traffic accident in Turkey

Ankara, Feb 6 Six people were killed and 36 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in the western Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar.

A passenger bus overturned after the driver lost control of the bus in Karabedir village of Dinar district, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Demiroren news agency report.

The bus was traveling from the southeastern province of Diyarbakir to the Bodrum district of the southwestern province of Mugla, it added.

Several rescue teams were dispatched to the scene after the accident.

