6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta, July 26 A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Friday morning without triggering giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The tremors occurred at 03.32 a.m. local time on Friday, with the epicentre situated 121 km from Maluku Barat Daya regency at a depth of 170 km beneath the seabed, the agency said.

However, no tsunami warning was issued as the tremors were not expected to generate giant waves, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, lies in a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire," making the Southeast Asian country prone to earthquakes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor