6.0-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 12:37 PM2022-05-09T12:37:55+5:302022-05-09T12:45:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit southeast of Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 09-05-2022, 11:53:03 IST, Lat: 24.08 & Long: 122.52, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 143km SE of Taipei, Taiwan," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor