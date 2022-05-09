6.0-magnitude quake hits Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit southeast of Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 09-05-2022, 11:53:03 IST, Lat: 24.08 & Long: 122.52, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 143km SE of Taipei, Taiwan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

