6.0 magnitude quake jolts Tonga Islands
By IANS | Published: December 23, 2023 02:18 PM2023-12-23T14:18:27+5:302023-12-23T14:20:08+5:30
Beijing, Dec 23 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Tonga Islands at 2257 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.04 degrees south latitude and 173.50 degrees west longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.
