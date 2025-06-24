604 Indians evacuated from Israel under Operation Sindhu

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 24 : Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, a total of 604 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Israel via Jordan and Egypt under Operation Sindhu, the Indian Embassy in Israel said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "Under Operation Sindhu, so far, 604 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Israel via Jordan and Egypt. "

It added, "The first batch of 161 Indian nationals will reach New Delhi on 24 June at 0119 hrs IST."

The evacuation is part of India's ongoing 'Operation Sindhu' to ensure the safe return of its citizens amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari praised the Centre's launch of Operation Sindhu, calling it a testament to the Modi government's commitment to bringing every Indian home safely.

"One policy of the Modi government which is praised in every corner of India is that without any discrimination, if even a single person of India is trapped in any trouble or tension, then we believe in bringing him back safely to India and for this India does whatever it has to do," Tiwari told ANI.

"Once again, the same has happened, and for this, the country is grateful to the Government of India, Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Under Operation Sindhu, the Indian government safely evacuated another group of 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan from conflict-hit Mashhad in Iran on Monday, bringing them to Delhi and taking the total number of Indians rescued so far to 2,003.

Speaking to theupon arrival, an Indian student who was part of the group said, "We received a message from the Indian embassy that we would soon be evacuated. After a little difficulty, we were evacuated. The government evacuated us smoothly and safely..."

Fatima Iman, a Sri Lankan national who was also evacuated, expressed gratitude, saying, "I feel really good, and I am grateful for everything. I contacted the Sri Lankan Embassy for help when the Indian students from my university were getting evacuated," Iman told ANI.

She further added,"The condition is getting worse with each passing day... This is a great gesture from India, and I am grateful to be part of this operation."

