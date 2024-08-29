6.1-magnitude earthquake hits El Salvador

San Salvador, Aug 28 A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook El Salvador, with no fatalities or significant damage having been reported, according to local authorities.

The earthquake occurred at 3:57 p.m. local time on Wednesday afternoon, with its epicentre located 70 kilometres south of Mizata Beach, off the coast of La Libertad, at a depth of 13 kilometres, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) of El Salvador said on X, according to Xinhua news agency.

MARN said that there is no tsunami threat for El Salvador following the earthquake and that seismic activity in the country is being closely monitored.

El Salvador is prone to high seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone known for intense tectonic activity.

In recent years, the country has experienced numerous seismic swarms, particularly in the western region, where up to 120 tremors were recorded in a single weekend.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor