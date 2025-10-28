6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye

Ankara [Turkiye], October 28 : A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Sindirgi district of Turkiye's western Balikesir province on Monday night, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake struck the western Balikesir province at 10:48 pm local time (1948GMT), the AFAD stated.

The earthquake, with a depth of 5.99 kilometres (3.72 miles), was also felt in surrounding provinces, including Istanbul.

"AFAD and other relevant institutions have begun field inspections, and reports are being carefully reviewed," Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Anadolu Agency reported

