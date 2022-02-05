6.1-magnitude quake hits southeast Indian Ridge

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted southeast Indian Ridge at 20:25:09 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS determined the epicentre of the quake.

It said the epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 48.0062 degrees south latitude and 99.5015 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

