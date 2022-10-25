6.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck near King Edward Point of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake struck at 5:43 am (IST) at the depth of 139 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 25-10-2022, 05:43:09 IST, Lat: -58.68 & Long: -26.15, Depth: 139 Km, Location: 800km SE of King Edward Point, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean. It is a remote collection of islands, consisting of South Georgia and a chain of smaller islands known as the South Sandwich Islands.

The South Sandwich Islands are uninhabited, and a very small non-permanent population resides on South Georgia.

Reportedly, there are no scheduled passenger flights or ferries to or from the territory, although visits by cruise liners to South Georgia are increasingly popular, with several thousand visitors each summer.

( With inputs from ANI )

