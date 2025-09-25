6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], September 25 : A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

EQ of M: 6.2, On: 25/09/2025 03:51:55 IST, Lat: 9.87 N, Long: 70.82 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Venezuela. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/W3ckLfLEYd — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 24, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at 03:51:55 IST on Thursday, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 9.87° North and a longitude of 70.82° West. The tremor had a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 25/09/2025 03:51:55 IST, Lat: 9.87 N, Long: 70.82 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Venezuela."

At this time, there have been no official reports of casualties or significant damage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor