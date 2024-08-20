629 killed, 266 injured in landslides across Myanmar over past 10 years

Yangon, Aug 20 A total of 629 people were killed with 266 others injured in landslides across Myanmar over the past 10 years, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing Daw Lae Lae Aye, director general of the Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement, said that 476 landslides have occurred over the past decade, affecting more than 6,400 people from over 1,250 households, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 1,200 houses were damaged due to the landslides, with more than 900 of them destroyed, the report said.

During this period, most of the landslides occurred in Kachin state, with 128 incidents, followed by Chin state with 88, and Shan state with 67, it added.

The Disaster Management Department has provided relief items and aid to the affected victims, the report added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor