6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Chile's Iquique
By ANI | Published: March 23, 2023 01:34 AM2023-03-23T01:34:45+5:302023-03-23T01:35:03+5:30
Iquique [Chile], March 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale on Wednesday struck 519 km southeast of Iquique, Chile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
Iquique is a coastal city in northern Chile, to the west of the Atacama Desert.
According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 204 km and occurred at 21:30:31 IST.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 21:30:31 IST, Lat: -23.47 & Long: -66.51, Depth: 204 Km, Location: 519km SE of Iquique, Chile," the NCS tweeted on Wednesday.
No casualties have been reported so far.
