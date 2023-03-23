6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Chile's Iquique

Iquique [Chile], March 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale on Wednesday struck 519 km southeast of Iquique, Chile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Iquique is a coastal city in northern Chile, to the west of the Atacama Desert.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 204 km and occurred at 21:30:31 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 21:30:31 IST, Lat: -23.47 & Long: -66.51, Depth: 204 Km, Location: 519km SE of Iquique, Chile," the NCS tweeted on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

