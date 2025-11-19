631 people die in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to calamitous rains this year: Report

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 19 : The calamitous rains in Pakistan claimed 631 lives in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the first nine months of 2025, ARY News reported citing Provincial Disaster Management Authority report.

PDMA, which released a report on losses of life and property in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said that 631 people died while 429 were injured in rain-related incidents until September this year.

202 men, 190 women and 239 children died in rainfall and flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in fatal incidents. 207 men, 86 women and 145 children were injured due to heavy floods.

According to the PDMA report, 7,153 livestock perished in flooding and rain-related disasters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; meanwhile, in various districts of the province, 3,798 homes were damaged.

Rainfall severely damaged 1,089 homes, while 2,700 were partly damaged by rain and flooding. Moreover, 796 school buildings were also damaged, 166 thoroughly wrecked buildings and 593 partly damaged school premises, said the report released by PDMA.

Widespread rains, cloudbursts and flashfloods wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the monsoon season this year.

Data from Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows that since the monsoon season began on June 25, at least 853 people have died and over 1,000 have been injured in rain-related incidents and flash floods across the country.

Monsoon rains, which typically occur between June and September each year, continue to affect large parts of the country. As per Dawn, since late June, these rains have caused widespread destruction through floods, landslides, and displacement, especially in vulnerable and densely populated areas with poor drainage systems.

