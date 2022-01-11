6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2022 06:25 PM2022-01-11T18:25:59+5:302022-01-11T18:35:12+5:30
An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck the Andreanof Islands, Alaska, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.5, Occurred on 11-01-2022, 17:05:46 IST, Lat: 52.83 & Long:-167.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 605km ENE of andreanof islands, Alaska," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
