6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

Tokyo [Japan], January 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on Richter Scale jolted Japan on Monday, National Center for Seismology reported.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10km, latitude of 31.84 N, and Longitude of 132.54 E.

The details of the same were shared on X.

"EQ of M: 6.5, On: 13/01/2025 17:49:21 IST, Lat: 31.84 N, Long: 132.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Japan," the NCS stated.

EQ of M: 6.5, On: 13/01/2025 17:49:21 IST, Lat: 31.84 N, Long: 132.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Japan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/tTMSzBUyDq — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 13, 2025

The whole country is in a very active seismic area, and they have the densest seismic network in the world, so they are able to record many earthquakes, as per United States Geological Survey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor