6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan
By ANI | Published: January 13, 2025 06:37 PM2025-01-13T18:37:06+5:302025-01-13T18:40:06+5:30
Tokyo [Japan], January 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on Richter Scale jolted Japan on Monday, National Center for Seismology reported.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10km, latitude of 31.84 N, and Longitude of 132.54 E.
The details of the same were shared on X.
"EQ of M: 6.5, On: 13/01/2025 17:49:21 IST, Lat: 31.84 N, Long: 132.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Japan," the NCS stated.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 13, 2025
The whole country is in a very active seismic area, and they have the densest seismic network in the world, so they are able to record many earthquakes, as per United States Geological Survey.
