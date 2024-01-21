6.5 magnitude quake rocks Brazil

Brasilia, Jan 21 A 6.5 magnitude quake jolted 123 km NW of Tarauaca, Brazil, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake that hit the region at 2131 GMT on Saturday was epicentred at 7.32 degrees south latitude and 71.51 degrees west longitude.

Its depth was 628.8 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor